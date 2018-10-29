The European Commission on Monday said it hoped Brazil's president-elect, a controversial far-right politician, would work to bolster democracy in a way that would benefit his country's citizens.

Jair Bolsonaro – who is known for his praise for the country's brutal former military dictatorship, his anti-LGBT hate speech and his militaristic stance on crime – secured 55.2 percent of the national vote to beat his center-left rival Fernando Haddad, who obtained 44.8 percent, in the second round of the presidential election held on Sunday.