European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia speaks during the opening ceremony of the Myanmar - European Union Economic Forum in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, June 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEIN HTET

The Special Envoy of the European Union to Afghanistan hoped Wednesday that China, who he called a key player, would mediate with the Taliban to accept Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's offer for unconditional peace talks.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Roland Kobia said the EU was not in contact with the Taliban and urged those countries that were, including China, to talk to certain Taliban groups and mediate in the conflict.