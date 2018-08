Students stop a vehicle of border guards during a rally demanding safe roads on the 5th day of protests in Dhaka city, Bangladesh, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Police escorted noted photographer Shahidul Alam appeared on the CMM court (Chief metropolitan magistrate court) in a case filed under Information Communication Technology (ICT) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi student shout slogans while blocking a road with others during a rally demanding safe roads on the seventh consecutive day of protests, in Dhaka city, Bangladesh, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Ambassadors from European Union member countries in Bangladesh and Human Rights Watch on Tuesday condemned the violence against students protesting over the lack of road safety in the Bangladeshi capital.

The protests, which began on Jul. 29 when two young men were killed and several others were wounded when they were hit by a speeding bus, brought Dhaka to a standstill for nine days until Monday.