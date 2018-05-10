Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, David McAllister (2-R), and the chairman of the commission for relations with Southeast Asian countries and the ASEAN of the European Parliament, Werner Langen (2-L), meet with the vice president of the House of Representatives of Indonesia (Lower House), Fadli Zon, (R) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2018. EFE/Rricardo Perez-Solero

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, David McAllister (L), the secretary general of ASEAN, Lim Jock Hoi (C), and the chairman of the commission for the relations with Southeast Asian countries and ASEAN of the European Parliament, Werner Langen (R), pose for a photograph at the headquarters of the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 8, 2018. EFE/RICARDO PEREZ-SOLERO

Future strategic relations between the European Union and Indonesia would include cooperation to fight radicalism on the internet, the chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee had said during his week-long visit to Indonesia that concluded Thursday.

David McAllister said cybersecurity issues were important as they had an impact on trade ties between the EU and Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world and home to many violent Islamist movements.