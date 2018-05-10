efe-epaJakarta

Future strategic relations between the European Union and Indonesia would include cooperation to fight radicalism on the internet, the chairman of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee had said during his week-long visit to Indonesia that concluded Thursday.

David McAllister said cybersecurity issues were important as they had an impact on trade ties between the EU and Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world and home to many violent Islamist movements.