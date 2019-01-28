The European Union on Monday said its member states were united on its foreign policy towards the growing political crisis in Venezuela despite the fact France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom seemed to break away from the official line to warn Caracas they would recognize the South American country's opposition leader as interim president if the embattled incumbent did not call elections within eight days.

The EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday issued a press release on behalf of the bloc's member states calling for President Nicolas Maduro to stage free and transparent elections in the South American country or face further punitive action, including the possibility the EU would recognize Juan Guaidó's claim to the presidency, but the statement fell short of giving a specific time frame for its demands, limiting its scope to "over the next days."