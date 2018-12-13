The European Union announced on Thursday that it had signed seven investment projects with the Philippines worth 21 million euro ($24 million) to promote access to clean energy to 40,000 households in the Southeast Asian archipelago and contribute to the country's target of achieving 100 percent electrification by 2020.

The projects were signed with different public and private companies as well as research centers and universities that will be responsible for developing them in remote parts of the country, the EU delegation in the Philippines said in a statement.