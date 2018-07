EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a press statement with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, at the Austria Center Vienna (ACV) in Vienna, Austria, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

A resident walks on a road covered with mud after a flood caused by heavy rain hit the area in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

The European Commission announced on Monday that it has agreed to postpone an upcoming EU-Japan summit to Jul. 17.

The summit, which had been due to be held on Wednesday in Brussels, has been postponed in the wake of the floods disaster that has left more than 110 people dead in Japan.