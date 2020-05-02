The European Union has joined calls for Asian governments to rescue hundreds of Rohingya who are adrift in the Bay of Bengal after they were rejected by various countries over fears they could be carriers of the coronavirus.
A handout photo made available by the Bangladesh Cost Guard shows Rohingya migrants receiving first aid and some food after they were rescued at sea, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 April 2020. EFE-EPA/BANGLADESH COST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
