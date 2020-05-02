A handout photo made available by the Bangladesh Cost Guard shows Rohingya migrants receiving first aid and some food after they were rescued at sea, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 April 2020. EFE-EPA/BANGLADESH COST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Bangladesh Cost Guard shows Rohingya migrants receiving first aid and some food after they were rescued at sea, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 April 2020. EFE-EPA/BANGLADESH COST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES