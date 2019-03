A Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A view of different models of planes of Air China at Beijing Capital International Airport, China, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The EU has grounded Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jetliners days after a crash in Africa, the organization's aviation regulator said Tuesday.

A number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Australia, China and Singapore, have suspended use of the aircraft following Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash which killed all 157 occupants.