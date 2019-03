The President of the European Council Donald Tusk (R) arrives for a statement to the media following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 5 2019. EPA-EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A top European Union leader said on Tuesday that anti-European forces could have interfered in the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk also warned that the European elections in May could be targeted in a similar way.