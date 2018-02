Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Kern arrives for the Informal meeting of the 27 European Heads of States of Governments in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker speaks to media as he arrives for the Informal meeting of the 27 European Heads of States of Governments in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) prior to the Informal meeting of the 27 European Heads of States of Governments in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker arrives for the Informal meeting of the 27 European Heads of States of Governments in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

European Union heads of state and government met in Brussels on Friday for an informal summit in which they are to examine a post-2020 budget and remodeling of the European Parliament after Brexit.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on Mar. 19, 2019, meaning the bloc could be faced with a 10-billion-euro ($12bn) hole in its member state contributions, while the number of representatives in the European Parliament is also to drop from 751 to 705.