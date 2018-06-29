Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks at the end of a night of negotiation on migration during an European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union is to set up migrant control centers hosted by member states on a voluntary basis that will ostensibly serve to differentiate between refugees, who will have the right to protection from the bloc under international law, and irregular migrants, who will be returned to their country of origin, according to an official statement Friday.

The announcement was part of a list of conclusions released after the inaugural day of a Brussels European Council that ran well into the early hours of Friday morning due to a tardy resolution to the discussions that was indicative of the polarized opinions on immigration within the bloc.