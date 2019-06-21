The leaders of the European Union failed to reach an agreement to fill the bloc's highest-level positions as negotiations went well into the early hours of Friday, forcing a delay in the appointments until their next meeting, sources in the EU told EFE.

The summit that started on Thursday in Brussels devolved into an impasse when it came to agreeing on the names that will preside over the European Commission, the European Council and the European Central Bank, as well as take over the office of the high representative for foreign affairs.