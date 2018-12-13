German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with Federica Mogherini (2-R) High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the start of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Piroschka van de Wouw

(L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic at the start of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Piroschka van de Wouw

Leaders from the European Union's 28 member states gathered in Brussels Thursday for a European Council summit where they were to discuss the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc.

British Prime Minister Theresa May attended the meeting and was expected to ask EU leaders to tweak elements of her Brexit deal in a bid to ensure its safe passage through the UK's parliament, where it has so far been met with strong opposition, particularly over the Irish backstop, a measure to keep a seamless Irish border should future negotiations between Brussels and London collapse.