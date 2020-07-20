EU leaders return for 4th day of marathon Covid fund talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the fourth day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves in the early morning after the third day of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS