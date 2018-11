Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, attends a hand over event for a draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Union Council President Donald Tusk attends an event to receive a copy of a draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Michel Barnier (L), the European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, presents a draft Brexit withdrawal agreement to European Union Council President Donald Tusk (R) in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union will hold an extraordinary leaders' summit on Brexit on Nov. 25, the president of the European Commission said on Thursday.

Donald Tusk was addressing reporters in Brussels after the British government presented a draft agreement on Wednesday night on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the EU.