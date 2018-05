Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov (R) welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron during the European Union's (EU) Heads of State dinner at the Sofia Tech Park in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STOYAN NENOV/POOL

(L-R) Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, France's President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May arrive at an informal European Union (EU) summit with Western Balkans countries at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

European Union leaders, upon their arrival to a summit in Sofia on Thursday, underscored the importance of the Iran nuclear deal and urged the United States' president to open dialogue with the country in order to avoid destabilizing the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU was willing to uphold the 2015 Iran nuclear pact regardless of the path taken by the US, and stressed that the deal was important for the region.