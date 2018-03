The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (L) and Theresa May (R) arrive for the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to media as she arrives for the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The heads of state and government of 27 European Union member states on Friday approved the guidelines that would mark the bloc's future relations with the United Kingdom post-Brexit, including a proposal for a free trade agreement.

In a statement published after a debate at the European Council, the states shot down any attempts at cherry-picking in future relations between London and Brussels, insisting the UK could not keep some sectors in the single market and not others.