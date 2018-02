The head of a European Election Observation Mission to El Salvador, Spaniard Carlos Iturgaiz, speaks to EFE during an interview on Feb. 22, 2018, in San Salvador. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Campaigning for the March 4 legislative and municipal elections in El Salvador is taking place peacefully and all signs indicate the balloting and its aftermath also will unfold smoothly, the head of the European Union's Election Observation Mission to that country told EFE Thursday.

Spain's Carlos Iturgaiz, a member of the European Parliament, said his delegation had not registered any confrontations and that the anomalies that had been detected were negligible or very small.