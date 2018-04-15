People pass a campaign poster for presidential candidate Milo Djukanovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), in Podgorica, Montenegro, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Boris Pejovic

A man rides his bicycle next to a campaign poster for presidential candidate Milo Djukanovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), in Podgorica, Montenegro, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Boris Pejovic

A European Union (EU) mission will observe Sunday's presidential elections in Montenegro, in which Milo Djukanovic, long-term president of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), is seen as the clear front runner.

These will be Montenegro's third presidential elections since it gained independence in a 2006 referendum and represent a crucial political moment, as the country has been embroiled in a crisis after opposition parties refused to accept the results of the 2016 parliamentary elections.