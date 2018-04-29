A Tunisian plainclothes policeman casts his vote in the municipal elections at a polling station for the police and military in Tunis, Tunisia, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The European Union has sent a delegation of electoral observers to Tunisia's upcoming municipal elections, the first of their kind in over seven years following the mass popular uprising that ousted the North African country's authoritarian president.

The unique nature of these elections has brought them under the watchful eye of Fabio Massimo Castaldo, head of the EU election observation mission (EUEOM) in Tunisia, who sat down with EFE for an exclusive interview Sunday, a week before voting is to get underway in the historic ballot.