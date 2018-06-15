A European Union electoral observation mission led by Michael Gahler, a German conservative in the European Parliament, plans to observe national and provincial assemblies' elections in Pakistan, scheduled for Jul. 25, the European Union's diplomatic service said Friday.
A group of nine EU election analysts will arrive in Pakistan on Jun. 22 and stay in the country until the end of the electoral process while another 60 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country, will arrive a few days later, the European External Action Service said in a press release.