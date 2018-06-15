Maryam Nawaz (2-L), daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of former ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), submits her nomination papers to the returning officer to contest for the general elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jun. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

(FILE) Supporters of opposition political party Pakistan People Party gather around party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as he arrives to submit his nomination papers to contest for the general elections, in Larkana, Pakistan, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAQAR HUSSAIN

A European Union electoral observation mission led by Michael Gahler, a German conservative in the European Parliament, plans to observe national and provincial assemblies' elections in Pakistan, scheduled for Jul. 25, the European Union's diplomatic service said Friday.

A group of nine EU election analysts will arrive in Pakistan on Jun. 22 and stay in the country until the end of the electoral process while another 60 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country, will arrive a few days later, the European External Action Service said in a press release.