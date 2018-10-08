European Union representatives were on Monday adding to growing pressure on Bulgaria to pursue a thorough inquiry and find those responsible for the rape and murder of an investigative journalist whose body was found discarded in a city park in the north of the country over the weekend.

Victoria Marinova, 30, was the administrative director and presenter for private regional channel TVN and had been working on a project related to alleged high-level corruption with EU funds before she was brutally murdered and her body dumped in the city of Ruse, on the banks of the Danube River that form the border with Romania.