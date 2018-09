epa06894390 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) shakes hands with the President of the European Union's commission Jean-Claude Junker (R) and European Union's council president Donald Tusk (L) after signing a contract at the Japanese Prime Minister office in Tokyo, Japan, 17 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN BUREAU / POOL

The European Commission on Wednesday launched the adoption of an agreement reached with Japan in July on the mutual recognition of data protection systems, a step required for the effective creation of a common zone for the free exchange of data.

The European Union and Japan signed an Economic Partnership Agreement in July, the biggest ever negotiated by the EU, creating an open trade zone covering over 600 million people.