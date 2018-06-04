Photo provided by the De Balie European cultural forum showing Dutch researcher Stephan Petermann, German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans and Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas at the forum in Amsterdam on June 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jan Boeve ***EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

European artists, philosophers and thinkers on Sunday in Amsterdam emphasized that the European Union has not been "selling" its "historic achievements" well to the public and recommended changes in communication to combat the increase in populism and the growth of extreme rightist parties.

After four days of discussions on assorted European issues and as part of the De Balie European cultural forum, the group of experts recommended that the EU focus on a series of "communications strategies" to "make itself understood" with an eye toward the Europe-wide elections in May 2019.