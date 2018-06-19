High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini (L) and Commander of EU NAVFOR MED Enrico Credendino (R) during a press conference at the headquarters of EU NAVFOR MED in Rome, Italy, Sept 24, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE) /MASSIMO PERCOSSI

File image shows migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard returning to port in Tripoli, Libya, June 6, 2015. EFE- EPA (FILE) /STR

The Commander of the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean (EUNAVFOR Med), also known as 'Operation Sophia', Italian Rear Admiral Enrico Credendino is seen in this file image at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Dec 2, 2015,EFE- EPA (FILE) /LAURENT DUBRULE

The Italian Rear Admiral commanding the European Union's central Mediterranean naval operation "Sofia" on Tuesday warned humanitarian boats rescuing migrants just off the Libyan coast contribute, to a certain degree, to incentivize these departures.

Italian Rear Admiral, Enrico Credendino, Operation Commander for the EU Naval Force Med's (EUNAVFORMED,) deployed in the central Mediterranean Sea to combat human trafficking networks, was in Rome to attend the semestral defense forum, Shade Med (Shared Awareness and De-confliction in the Mediterranean.)