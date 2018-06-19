The Italian Rear Admiral commanding the European Union's central Mediterranean naval operation "Sofia" on Tuesday warned humanitarian boats rescuing migrants just off the Libyan coast contribute, to a certain degree, to incentivize these departures.
Italian Rear Admiral, Enrico Credendino, Operation Commander for the EU Naval Force Med's (EUNAVFORMED,) deployed in the central Mediterranean Sea to combat human trafficking networks, was in Rome to attend the semestral defense forum, Shade Med (Shared Awareness and De-confliction in the Mediterranean.)