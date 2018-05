People walk at the bottom of the erosion caused by the water leaked from Petal dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180km north-west of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Children walk next to an erosion caused by the water leaked from Petal dam that burst its banks near the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180km north-west of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May, 10 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A school boy walks in the area that was swept away by water leaked from Petal dam that burst its banks, in the town of Solai, in Nakuru County, some 180km north-west of the capital Nairobi, Kenya, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The European Union on Thursday offered Kenya emergency aid after the Patel dam burst on Wednesday in the western town of Solai, killing at least 32 people.

Rescue operations are still ongoing and the death toll could increase as many were still missing and hundreds feared to have lost their homes.