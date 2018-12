A European flag flutters in the wind in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union on Sunday offered its condolences and promised aid to Indonesia in the wake of a devastating tsunami that has struck coastal areas in the Sonda Strait, killing at least 168 people and injuring 745.

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said in a letter addressing Indonesian President Joko Widodo that the EC was ready to assist in rescue efforts.