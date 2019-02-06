A general view over the plenary hall as the European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly presents the 2014 activities report at the European Parliament's Espace Leopold in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE/LAURENT DUBRULE

The European Union's official in charge of investigating complaints about maladministration and broader systemic problems in its institutions on Wednesday said she was not surprised about the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault in bloc's institutions given that the issue was often linked to abuse of power.

Emily O'Reilly, the first woman to occupy the EU's ombudsman office, took part in a Brussels press conference for the MeTooEP group, which looks to highlight cases of sexual assault and abuse committed in the workplace at the European Parliament and in other EU institutions.