EP President Antonio Tajani attends the vote on Venezuela situation during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Parliament president faced continued backlash Thursday over comments that late Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini did positive things for the country, such as improve its roads.

Antonio Tajani said that before joining Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in World War II and introducing racial laws in Italy, Mussolini made positive changes, such as improving infrastructure.