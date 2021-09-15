The European Union is committing 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) in funding to help developing countries tackle climate change, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
EU pledges 4 billion-euro climate fund to aid poorer nations
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on 'The State of the European Union' at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YVES HERMAN
