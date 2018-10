Former US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Balinese dancer perform during the opening ceremony of the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Head of delegates gather for a group photo after the opening ceremony of the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The European Union has pledged another 300 million euros ($341 million) for the protection and conservation of the oceans during the Our Ocean 2018 summit finished Tuesday on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The EU also announced 23 new commitments to combat marine pollution - including plastics - and climate change, protect the seas and promote sustainable fishing and a blue economy.