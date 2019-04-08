Flags of the European Union (l) and the United Kingdom (r) fly outside the British Parliament in London on April 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Andy Rain

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit said Monday in Dublin that Ireland has the "full support" of Brussels and emphasized that all community members "remain united" in their stance vis-a-vis the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc.

Michel Barnier made his remarks after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar less than 48 hours before the start of the EU summit at which the bloc will consider the idea of granting London an extension of the date by which it must break with the European bloc.