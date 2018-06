EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Frederica Mogherini arrives with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R), for a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, on June 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/ANDRE PAIN

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy told members of the press on Sunday that the EU would do everything possible to financially support Jordan, which in recent weeks has seen its largest street protests in years against austerity measures and tax increases.

Federica Mogherini, who is on a visit to Jordan's capital Amman, made her remarks in a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.