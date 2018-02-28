The European Union's chief negotiator in the Brexit talks said Wednesday that Northern Ireland could stay in the customs union after the United Kingdom left the bloc, a move that would protect the Good Friday Agreement but provoked a backlash from the British Prime Minister, who said the proposal would undermine the country's integrity.

The UK's only land border with the EU separates Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland, but the 1999 Agreement to guarantee peace in the area mandates that the frontier remain open, a requisite jeopardized by Brexit that has complicated negotiations between Michel Barnier and the Theresa May's conservative government.