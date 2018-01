Iraqi workers rebuilding the Mohamed al-Qassim bridge, located near the ministry of finance building in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 10, 2009. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALI ABBAS

Iraqi workers rebuilding the Mohamed al-Qassim bridge, located near the ministry of finance building in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 10, 2009. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALI ABBAS

Federica Mogherini the EU High representative for foreign policy gives a press conference after the EU Foreign Ministers meeting, Brussels, Belgium, Dec 11, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union unveiled on Monday a strategy proposal to help Iraq to recover after the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization and address the many challenges the country faces including how to return to the rule of the law.

Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said the proposal outlined both ongoing and longer-term EU support to Iraq, fully taking into account its government's priorities.