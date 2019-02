Venezuelan citizens living in Costa Rica participate in a protest at a park to show their support for the self-proclaimed President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, and against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Feb. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers a question during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (c) speaks at a press conference after the Lima Group meeting in Ottawa on Feb. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andre Pichette

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido (r), who proclaimed himself interim president of the country two weeks ago, thanks the Spanish government for recognizing him as president in Caracas, Venezuela, 04 February 2019. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses a press conference at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, 04 February 2019, to announce his official recognition of Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, as that country's interim president. EFE-EPA/ Sebastian Mariscal

The United Nations provided this photo of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) talking to reporters at UN headquarters in New York on Monday, Feb. 4. EFE-EPA/Mark/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Photo provided by Miraflores Palace showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center, in blue) during a government event on Feb. 3, 2019, in Turiamo, Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Prensa Miraflores/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain and 18 other countries belonging to the European Union on Monday signed a joint declaration of support and recognition for the United States-backed opposition leader as the interim Venezuelan president after an ultimatum they had signed calling on the embattled incumbent to call early elections expired.

The statement proclaims National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president with the aim of "calling free, fair and democratic presidential elections."