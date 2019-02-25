Venezuelans face the Police of the National Guard on the border between Pacaraima, Brazil and Venezuel, on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The European Union on Monday doubled down on its policy against military intervention in Venezuela just before the self-proclaimed interim president of the crisis-racked nation was set to meet the United States secretary of state for discussions in which he has urged to keep all options to resolving the upheaval in Venezuela on the table.

Juan Guaidó, parliamentary leader and opposition figurehead who in a shock move took oath as interim president last month in what was a direct challenge to the increasingly-corner incumbent Nicolás Maduro, was due to meet Mike Pompeo and members of the Lima group, an intergovernmental organization seeking an end to the Venezuela crisis, in the Colombian capital Bogotá.