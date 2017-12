Federica Mogherini gives a press conference at the end of a EU Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A handout picture shows Alexei Navalny (C) during his visit to the Russian Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EVGENY FELDMAN FOR ALEXEI NAVALNY'S CAMPAIGN

The European Union's top diplomat warned Tuesday that Russia's decision to ban a prominent opposition member from running in next year's presidential elections cast serious doubts on how democratic the vote would be.

The Russian Central Election Committee had on Monday decided to bar Alexei Navalny from participating in the Mar. 2018 election due to past convictions for embezzlement, which he claims were politically motivated.