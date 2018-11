Nigel Farage, vice chairman of pro-Brexit campaign group 'Leave means Leave' waits for Michel Barnier (not pictured), the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, giving a speech on the Britain's withdrawal from the European Union during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, gives a speech on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, gives a speech on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's chief negotiator for the United Kingdom's exit from the bloc on Thursday said he had approached discussions with clarity and in earnest despite the negative connotations of Brexit.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, Michel Barnier said he lamented the UK's decision to leave the bloc, adding that the negotiation process had therefore been negative.