Nigel Farage, British Member of the European Parliament and former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) wears Union Jack socks before his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Michel Barnier the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 of the EU reatcs before his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday lamented that lawmakers in the United Kingdom overwhelmingly voted down the government's plan for the country's withdrawal from the bloc, the result of two years of negotiations, and said British authorities must find a solution to the deadlock.

Opening a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Michel Barnier said the process of the UK's departure from the EU, which is scheduled to officially take place on Mar. 29, had come to a standstill.