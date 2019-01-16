The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Wednesday lamented that lawmakers in the United Kingdom overwhelmingly voted down the government's plan for the country's withdrawal from the bloc, the result of two years of negotiations, and said British authorities must find a solution to the deadlock.
Opening a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Michel Barnier said the process of the UK's departure from the EU, which is scheduled to officially take place on Mar. 29, had come to a standstill.