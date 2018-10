Michel Barnier, the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50 arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator on Friday said a lack of consensus on how to maintain a soft border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland could torpedo any future deal between the entities.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Michel Barnier did not rule out the possibility of a hard Brexit, whereby the United Kingdom crashes out of the EU without a deal.