A Cambodian woman works with rice in a store in the capital of Phnom Penh, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

People package rice in sacks at a store in the capital of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

People package rice in sacks at a store in the capital of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

A Cambodian Buddhist monk walks pass sacks of rice at a store in the capital of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

The Cambodian government Friday urged the European Union to revise its decision of imposing tariffs on rice from Cambodia and Myanmar because it would force farmers to commit suicide.

The government-aligned Fresh News reported that the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce strongly denounced the decision as a "weapon to kill Cambodian farmers."