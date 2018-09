President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (C) delivers the annual State of The European Union speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Jean Claude-Juncker appealed for a comprehensive rejection of divisive nationalism during his last State of the Union address as president of the European Commission on Wednesday.

The Luxembourgish politician, whose tenure as head of the European Union's executive arm is to come to an end in 2019, told members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, that Europe should instead embrace a positive form of patriotism.