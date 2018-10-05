The European Union should remain strong on its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and not be swayed by a change in policy from the United States, the head of the European Commission said in a speech Friday.

Jean-Claude Juncker gave an address at the Austrian Parliament where he said the EU should defend its participation in the historic pact – which saw Tehran trade-in its nuclear weapons program for less restrictive international sanctions – so that European businesses were not affected by fresh US sanctions drawn up after President Donald Trump's decision to scrap his country's involvement in the 2015 deal.