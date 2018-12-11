The withdrawal deal on Brexit is final and will not be renegotiated but further clarification can be offered to the United Kingdom, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday ahead of a snap meeting with the British prime minister later in the day.

Jean-Claude Juncker told a European Parliament plenary that the deal struck by Theresa May, a conservative, was the best offer on the table a day after the prime minister decided to postpone a parliamentary vote on the agreement given the likeliness it would have been shot down by lawmakers.