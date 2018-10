Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (C), speaks to the media during the third edition of the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean held in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Toni Albir EPA/TONI ALBIR

Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (R, front row); High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affaires, Federica Mogherini (2-R, front row); Jordan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi (2-L, front row) and Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel (L, front row), pose for a family picture during the third edition of the Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean held in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA/Toni Albir

The European Union's foreign policy chief on Monday urged leaders and nations at the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) regional forum to make integration a priority as a way to tackle the conflicts in the Mediterranean.

In her opening speech, Federica Mogherini said that citizens feel politicians are failing them and that democracy is not functioning, issues that required negotiation and dialogue.