Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks to media prior to her departure from Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya, July 14, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said on Tuesday that trade with Iran was an important part of the pact under which the country dismantled its nuclear program.

Federica Mogherini is on an official visit to the Asia-Pacific region, which has seen her make stops in Singapore and North Korea, before her trip to New Zealand.