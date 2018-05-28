The European Union's head of foreign policy on Monday said she had full confidence in Italy's institutions and the country's president, who was currently facing impeachment calls from populist opponents after he rejected a eurosceptic candidate for the position of finance minister.

Federica Mogherini, who is Italian, arrived in Brussels for a foreign policy council when she commented on the actions of Sergio Mattarella, who went on to ask Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund director, to form a government after Giuseppe Conte withdrew his nomination for prime minister when his candidate for finance minister, Paolo Savona, was rejected.