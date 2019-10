An African Union (AU) soldier walks in front of an entrance to Aden Abdulle International Airport, inside Mogadishu airport's secure perimeter, where international organizations such as United Nations and European Union are based, in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A private security firm personnel stands guard at the entrance of the European Union Diplomatic Compound (EUDC) inside Mogadishu airport's secure perimeter, where international organizations such as United Nations and European Union are based, in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Nicolas Berlanga Martinez from Spain, speaks during an interview with EFE in his office in the EU's diplomatic compound inside Mogadishu's international airport secure perimeter, in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

While dialog may be gaining ground in the face of violence in Somalia, militant group Al-Shabaab is a “cancer” threatening this scenario, the EU’s ambassador to the African nation warned.

Nicolás Berlanga, 58, came to Somalia on 1 June and two days later presented his credentials to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo. EFE-EPA